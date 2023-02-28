Submit a Tip
International golf organization names S.C. as top 5 golf destination in the world

TPC Myrtle Beach
TPC Myrtle Beach
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Golf courses in the Palmetto State have captured the eyes of the international golfing world.

The International Association of Golf Travel Operators (IAGTO) named South Carolina among the top five golf destinations in the world for 2023.

South Carolina is the only U.S. destination to make the top five. It shares the recognition with Cyprus, Dubai, Los Cabos and Thailand.

MORE INFORMATION | International Association of Golf Travel Operators Awards

“South Carolina is known for our beaches and our golf,” said South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism director, Duane Parrish. “That’s true stateside, and clearly with this incredible recognition, that’s true on an international level too. Drive through any golf course parking lot from Myrtle Beach to Hilton Head and you’ll spot license plates from states up and down the east coast.”

The winners were selected after more than 500 golf tour operators from around the world voted for the destinations that delivered the best golfing experience in 2022.

In recent years, the Palmetto State has hosted major golf tournaments, including the 2021 PGA Championship at the Kiawah Island Golf Resort.

It was revealed in early February that Myrtle Beach is hoping to attract a PGA Tour event. The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce released a statement saying it is in talks with the PGA and will release details of any future tournaments if any agreements are finalized.

The golf industry had a $3.3 billion impact on South Carolina’s economy in 2021 and contributed to 38,000 jobs.

