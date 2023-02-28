‘I don’t think it’s gonna stop’: New data shows significant growth in Carolina Forest area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Those driving toward Myrtle Beach along Highway 501 will start to notice more subdivisions in the Carolina Forest area

New data shows Carolina Forest is an area that’s seen significant growth over the past year.

“Every time we think there is not room for another subdivision, it’s another one coming up,” said Tameka Baptiste, a realtor in the Carolina Forest area. “The trees go down, the subdivisions come up.”

Myrtle Beach is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S., but with that growth, comes new homes.

“There were a lot of subdivisions going in, now I think it’s about 100 subdivisions in Carolina Forest,” said Baptiste.

According to the Coastal Carolinas Real Estate annual report, within the last year, the Carolina Forest area saw a 36.5% growth rate.

The average sale price for a home in the area was $385,000.

Components like a good school system, homeowner associations, distance to hospitals, schools, and amenities along with the pricing of housing are just a few things Baptiste said families consider when moving to this area.

“The proximity is less than 15 minutes to the beach, so you don’t have to be all the way close to the city but you’re far enough to be like when I want to go into town and do different things it’s there, I want to be home I’m with the family, I’m home,” she said.

On Monday, the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors held an annual economic conference and expo.

During the event, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, Dr. Lawrence Yun, shared how the growth Carolina Forest has seen over the past few years will play a part in its future growth.

“Local areas always have a faster job growth compared to the rest of the country and also you have many retirees coming into the area and consequently it always outperforms the national average,” Yun explained. “Home price growth nationwide maybe is a no change, zero percent change but locally it could be two, three or four percent increase now it’s not going to be 20% increase that people saw in the recent years but much more modest gain. And I think it’s a healthy gain.”

The gains are something Baptiste said she is ready to see.

“I think the building is gonna keep building, I don’t think it’s gonna stop. I think the need is seeing that right now. We see that they’re actually looking to build two more elementary schools so that tells you the projection of what they expected people to keep coming to the area,” Baptiste.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.