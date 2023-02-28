Horry County Board of Education appoints former educator to fill vacant District 4 seat

Submit a Tip
Horry County Schools and city in disagreement over possibility of new school in Market Common
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There will be a new member joining the Horry County Board of Education.

The school board voted on Monday to appoint Wendy Hodges to the District 4 seat, which was left vacant when David Cox won the election for school board chairman back in November.

There were a total of five candidates vying for the District 4 seat which covers part of Myrtle Beach, the Socastee area and some of Surfside Beach.

During a special-called meeting on Monday, each candidate was interviewed by the school board before they went into an executive session to discuss the candidates.

Following the executive session, Cox announced that Hodges would be appointed to the seat.

According to our newspaper partner, My Horry News, Hodges is a real estate agent and former educator at Conway High School.

She will be sworn in during the next school board meeting on March 6.

