Georgetown County 10-year-old charged with making threats at school

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 10-year-old student in Georgetown County is facing charges after allegedly making threats at school.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office charged a 10-year-old Waccamaw Intermediate School student with student threats on Tuesday.

The school resource officer and a Sheriff’s Office investigator were notified of the threats and the child was detained before being released to his parents, according to GCSO.

The Sheriff’s Office said no weapons were found at the school nor was the school was not placed on lockdown and “at no time were students or staff in danger.”

The name of the student is withheld due to their age.

