FIRST ALERT: Warm & breezy stretch of weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Breezy winds pump in unseasonably warm weather through the rest of the week before a cold front late week. That cold front may bring the risk of strong storms Friday.

TODAY

We’re starting off on a clearer start with a warm day on tap for any outdoor plans. Partly cloudy skies will give way to gusty winds and abundant sunshine for a warm afternoon.

It's a breezy day and week ahead with winds gusting up to 20-30 mph. (WMBF)

Winds will be at 25-30 mph throughout the day with highs will be in the upper 70s for the beaches. Inland locations will push into the lower 80s today.

REST OF THE WEEK

Unseasonably warm weather will continue through the end of the week. Temperatures each day will climb into the middle and upper 70s at the beach and into the lower 80s inland. Winds will be gusty at times. It’s a nice stretch of weather for the start of March.

Not a bad forecast with showers and storms possible on Thursday and Friday. Friday will need to be monitored for the chance of some strong storms. (WMBF)

On Thursday, we will bring in another round of warm weather and the risk of a few spotty showers as a cold front stalls just to our north. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s again on Thursday with a mix of sun & clouds.

By Friday, the forecast gets more complicated. A strong cold front will move into the Carolinas. In addition, very strong winds will develop into the upper atmosphere through the day Friday. These features could support the risk of a few severe storms. Diminishing the risk will be the lack of high humidity. The relatively dry atmosphere could work to keep thunderstorms at a minimum.

We're checking off the ingredients but still missing the moisture and humidity needed for widespread storms on Friday. Right now, storm chances remain at 30%. (WMBF)

With enough ingredients in place, a LEVEL 2 severe weather outlook has been put into place for most of the region on Friday.

Based on the latest data, the forecast calls for a very warm and windy day on Friday with winds that could gust to 40 mph. By the late afternoon and evening a few showers and storms will be possible. Stay tuned to the Friday forecast as some changes are likely.

Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with the return of sunshine for the weekend. (WMBF)

After the cold front moves through, cooler temperatures will move in. Highs on Saturday will reach the low-mid 70s. On Sunday, we will fall into the mid 60s.

