Day 33: ‘Window of good weather’ expected in search for Tyler Doyle

Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last seen on Jan. 26 while duck hunting in the North Myrtle Beach area.(Source: Doyle Family/WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A window of good weather is expected Tuesday in the search for missing boater Tyler Doyle, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

SCDNR said boats had good conditions at sea Monday; however, the Civil Air Patrol canceled its flight due to cloud cover. A family boat ran live scan sonar during the morning.

Volunteer search group Wings of Hope concluded its search efforts Monday and returned to Wisconsin.

“We had to tell this loving family that there was nothing more we could do as a search and rescue group. My heart goes out to Tyler Doyle’s wife and family,” Wings of Hope posted on its Facebook page.

Wings of Hope provided sonar, drones and K9 units in the search since Feb. 7.

SCDNR will continue to search by boat along with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED COVERAGE | SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle

Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 in the North Myrtle Beach area while he was heading out on his jon boat to go duck hunting. SCDNR said he was putting out duck decoys when seas were “rough and not conducive for a smaller vessel operation.” The agency said Doyle began having mechanical issues and the boat began taking on water.

SCDNR said his disappearance is being investigated as a hunting/boating accident.

The current and ocean conditions have led the search further up the Carolina coastline. SCDNR said some of Doyle’s belongings, including his waders and wallet, were found off the North Carolina coast.

