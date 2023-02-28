Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Black History Spotlight Podcast: Education

By Derrion Henderson
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For most high school students school isn’t always top of mind, but for Horry County gifted high students Jadlyn Bland and John Sumter, the classroom is where they excel.

Jadlyn is studying Italian and has top colleges on his mind, while John is heading to Yale in the fall to one day conquer the courtroom as a lawyer.

The level of their success is an appreciation as they’re reminded of the shoulders they stand on and the sacrifices made before them.

It’s the contributions of pioneers like Florrie Cuttino that puts it all into perspective.

Mrs. Cuttino is one of the first students to attend Myrtle Beach Colored School.

Growing up in Pine Island, she walked some 8 miles a day to and from school.

No matter the obstacle, Mrs. Cuttino persevered. She’s published a cookbook, currently serves the Myrtle Beach community through several leadership boards and produced the now history Myrtle Beach Colored School Museum.

Her contributions to Myrtle Beach are endless as she still contributes to our community at 100 years old.

WATCH THE FULL PODCAST BELOW.

