Winning $50K Powerball lottery ticket sold in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A lucky shopper in Marion County won $50,000 playing the lottery.

Someone visiting Lotto Palace in Mullins purchased a winning ticket in the Double Play® drawing held after the regular Powerball® drawing.

The ticket matched four of the first five ball numbers and the red Powerball® number.

WINNING NUMBERS:

4 - 6 - 39 - 60 - 66 and PB: 2

Adding Double Play® to their Powerball® ticket for an additional $1 won the Mullins player the $50,000 prize.

The winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com

The odds for both big wins are 1 in 913,129.

Monday night’s Powerball® jackpot is an estimated $131 million.

