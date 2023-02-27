WATCH: Defense presents its final witnesses in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WMBF/WCSC) – The defense rested Monday afternoon in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial.

Alex Murdaugh is standing trial for the June 7, 2021 murders of his wife and son.

The last witness for the defense was Alex Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin Murdaugh.

The state said it has four, maybe five, witnesses left and believes they will be able to get through them in one day, as the trial entered its sixth week.

The judge also ruled that the jury will be able to go to the Moselle property and visit the scene of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s killings.

The trial will continue at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

WMBF News streamed the entirety of the trial on Monday on YouTube. The archived stream below is broken up into chapters that account for court recesses and other breaks during the testimony.

