Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

WATCH: Defense presents its final witnesses in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial

By WMBF News Staff and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WMBF/WCSC) – The defense rested Monday afternoon in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial.

Alex Murdaugh is standing trial for the June 7, 2021 murders of his wife and son.

The last witness for the defense was Alex Murdaugh’s brother, John Marvin Murdaugh.

SPECIAL SECTION | Murdaugh Trial

The state said it has four, maybe five, witnesses left and believes they will be able to get through them in one day, as the trial entered its sixth week.

The judge also ruled that the jury will be able to go to the Moselle property and visit the scene of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh’s killings.

BLOG | Day 25: Murdaugh defense rests its case; jury to visit Moselle property

The trial will continue at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

WMBF News streamed the entirety of the trial on Monday on YouTube. The archived stream below is broken up into chapters that account for court recesses and other breaks during the testimony.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingston Resorts recently completed a 65 million dollar renovation, and a highlight-- Black...
New brewery tops off $65M renovation at Myrtle Beach-area resort
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
1 hurt, vehicle overturns in Myrtle Beach-area crash
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death

Latest News

.
Rally for Ukraine held in Market Common
Lashon Ladson, Brittany Rutledge-Jackson
2 face additional charges connected to human trafficking scheme at Myrtle Beach hotel
Alex Murdaugh completed his testimony Friday after a second day of cross-examination.
BLOG: Day 25: Murdaugh defense rests its case; jury to visit Moselle property
Hunter Chase Nance, 24, is being held under $1.2 million bond.
Warrant: Man wanted to cut off woman’s fingers and eat them in front of her to ‘scare her’