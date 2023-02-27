Submit a Tip
Residents return to formerly-deemed unsafe Renaissance Towers

Renaissance Towers
Renaissance Towers(WMBF News)
By S.E. Jenkins and Ale Espinosa
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:39 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - More than four months have passed since residents of the Renaissance Towers were told to leave, that their homes were no longer safe.

Horry County police evacuated the entire 22-story building and deemed it unsafe on October 7, 2022, by county code enforcement. Empress Management told residents the foundation was deteriorating, “substantially worse” than what “previous analysis was able to show.”

It’s not clear exactly how many people were forced out; however, authorities evacuated more than 300 of the building’s 320 units.

On Saturday, residents began moving back in.

In mid-October, residents of the condos filed a federal lawsuit against the board of directors and the company that manages the building, Empress Management. The suit claims the management over the Renaissance Tower was negligent, breached their fiduciary duties, and breached by-laws. Attorneys representing the management company have filed to have the lawsuit thrown out.

While Empress Management could not comment because of pending litigation, a representative told WMBF News the company is “very happy and pleased to have residents moving back into Renaissance Towers.”

