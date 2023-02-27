Rally for Ukraine held in Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - February 24 marks the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has killed tens of thousands of people.

This weekend, people across the United States held rallies in support of Ukraine’s fight for freedom, including in the Grand Strand.

Ukrainians and supporters gathered in Market Common Sunday afternoon. Some of them have lived in the United States for years but still have families in Ukraine fighting or trying to build a normal life again. Others came to the United States looking for a better life and starting new lives with their families.

“In one day, our lives have changed,” said Ukrainian refugee Angelika Shynkarenko. “We cannot imagine that it’s already been one year. Our lives have changed.”

At the rally, people showed the severity of the war through posters and photos, indicating the most crucial times of war.

Supporters of Ukraine hoisted signs in support condemning Russia’s invasion.

For some families, it wasn’t easy to leave their country. Shykarenko said two days after the invasion they made the decision to leave behind everything they worked for, their loved ones and friends. Shykarenko said she prays for those who are at the front lines fighting for their freedom.

“Before the war like any other country we had everything,” said Shykarenko “We just took our luggage and realized we put all our lives in this luggage. Some clothes and that’s it.”

During the rally, participants also expressed gratitude to the United States for its assistance to Ukrainians during these difficult times.

“So grateful to be here, and we are so thankful a million times for the American people who really support us,” said Shykarenko.

