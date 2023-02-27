All lanes reopen after overturned crash in Forestbrook area

Submit a Tip
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - All lanes are now open in the area of George Bishop Parkway near Theatre Drive in the Forestbrook area after an overturned vehicle closed them Monday morning.

HCFR crews were sent to the area at 5:42 a.m. for a single-vehicle overturned crash.

According to HCFR, no one was injured.

South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating and the Horry County Police Department is assisting.

