Judge denies bond for suspect shot during robbery at Market Common jewelry store
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A bond hearing was held Monday afternoon for the suspect who was shot while trying to rob a Market Common jewelry store.
Michael Perez, 33, of Myrtle Beach appeared through video at the municipal court. He had his left arm wrapped with a sling around it.
During the bond hearing, prosecutors said on Friday, Feb. 17, Perez went into Jacob the Jeweler on Hackler Street and pointed a gun at an employee inside.
The prosecutor said the employee had to defend himself and got into a gunfight with Perez, and the suspect was hurt in the shooting and was later caught by Myrtle Beach police.
According to Perez’s criminal history includes probation violations, a fugitive from justice, a robbery and terroristic threat charges out of Texas.
Prosecutors asked for the bond to be denied because it was a random act and put the public in danger.
The judge denied bond for Perez on the robbery charge and issued a $305,000 bond on other charges he faces, which include possession of a weapon during a violent crime and first-degree assault and battery.
The judge also said that Perez could not have any contact with the victims.
