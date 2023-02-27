Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Ground Zero has a few exciting events coming up

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Ground Zero is a place where every teenager can go, belong and grow.

Through life-changing experiences and nurturing relationships, they make a positive impact in the lives of today’s teenagers, cultivating their faith and transforming their futures.

They’re also have several events happening coming up!

Head over to there website here to check it out!

