FIRST ALERT: Dense fog this morning, warm week ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A foggy morning followed by a warm week on tap! Take your time as you step out the door this morning.

TODAY

A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect until 10 AM this morning with visibility expected to be an issue for the morning commute. As we head closer to 9 AM, improvements will begin to show up, eventually leading to this fog lifting out of the region and sunshine working back in.

Sunshine returns after morning fog & clouds. (WMBF)

Temperatures will be a little bit cooler due to the morning fog limiting temperatures early on. Eventually, sunshine returns today and highs will climb into the upper 60s to mid-upper 70s today. Whatever your plans are for the afternoon, we’re giving you the green light! It’s going to be a nice afternoon and evening, still well above where we should be for this time of year.

TOMORROW

An approaching cold front will move into the Carolinas as we go throughout the day on Tuesday. Ahead of that front, temperatures will be warm, reaching the mid 70s for the beaches and upper 70s to lower 80s for the inland areas. Partly cloudy skies will continue with plenty of sunshine for outdoor plans.

Highs will be warm ahead of the dry cold front with temperatures in the mid 70s to 80 inland. (WMBF)

As the front passes through Tuesday, we will see a few more clouds. We’re not expecting any rain with this front but we will see temperatures drop just a couple degrees as we head into the middle of the week.

REST OF THE WEEK

Highs will remain in the mid-upper 70s for the rest of the week. Partly cloudy skies remain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday before we turn our attention to another incoming system Thursday night and into Friday.

Thursday and Friday will be worth watching with a few storms possible. Right now, the severe weather chances remain low. (WMBF)

This system for the end of the week will need to be monitored as a warm front will swing through the area Thursday. Highs will climb into the 80s inland Thursday afternoon with a few scattered storms possible Thursday night. There’s a good chance that Thursday will see plenty of warmth and even some humidity for the beginning of March.

Rain chances to end the week look limited right now. Timing in the cold front will dictate what we see for the end of the week. (WMBF)

The approaching cold front will hold off until Friday but that is the part of the system that could bring a few strong storms Friday evening. Right now, the threat seems to be to our west but with this being five days out, a lot will change. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas in the Carolinas for the threat of strong storms. Right now, let’s just keep an eye on it. We will keep rain chances at 30% for both Thursday and Friday. Timing will play a big role in what we see later this week.

