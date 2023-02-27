Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Feel right at home at the Tavern

By TJ Ross
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Tavern In The Forest has been a place where friends meet for decades.

It still has the same charm, but with a modern flare.

You could say the same thing about their menu.

They say their pizza and burgers are some of the best along the Grand Strand!

In addition to killer food and unique cocktails, the Tavern hosts plenty of events throughout the week to keep you coming back for more fun each night!

See their menu and everything they have to offer here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingston Resorts recently completed a 65 million dollar renovation, and a highlight-- Black...
New brewery tops off $65M renovation at Myrtle Beach-area resort
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
1 hurt, vehicle overturns in Myrtle Beach-area crash
Overturned crash closes all lane in Forestbrook area
All lanes reopen after overturned crash in Forestbrook area

Latest News

.
Grand Strand Today - Tavern in the Forest Pt 1
.
Grand Strand Today - Tavern in the Forest Pt 3
.
Grand Strand Today - Tavern in the Forest Pt 5
.
Grand Strand Today - Tavern in the Forest Pt 2