DAY 32: Search for Tyler Doyle resumes Monday following weekend sonaring

Tyler Doyle
Tyler Doyle(Doyle Family)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for a missing 22-year-old boater continues, now in the fifth week.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the search for Tyler Doyle continued through the weekend and resumed again Monday morning.

“Wisconsin volunteer search group Wings of Hope had sonar units and K9s in the field Sunday,” said SCDNR.

The Civil Air Patrol was unable to fly on Sunday due to a low ceiling and no visibility, according to SCDNR, but they are scheduled to be in the air Monday.

“We will be searching by boat in the water [Monday] along with Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office,” SCDNR said.

RELATED COVERAGE | SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle

Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 in the North Myrtle Beach area while he was heading out on his jon boat to go duck hunting. SCDNR said he was putting out duck decoys when seas were “rough and not conducive for a smaller vessel operation.” The agency said Doyle began having mechanical issues and the boat began taking on water.

SCDNR said his disappearance is being investigated as a hunting/boating accident.

The current and ocean conditions have led the search further up the Carolina coastline. SCDNR said some of Doyle’s belongings, including his waders and wallet, were found off the North Carolina coast.

Family and loved ones held a vigil on Sunday at the T. Craig Campbell Boat Landing in Little River where they thanked everyone who had volunteered to help find Doyle.

