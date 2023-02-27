Crews aim for April completion date for tiny homes project in Myrtle Beach to help homeless vets

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A neighborhood meant to provide housing to those who fought for our country could be nearing completion soon.

The two-acre site off 3rd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach is where a tiny home community will house homeless veterans.

Right now, crews are building Phase One of the tiny homes, which has been under construction for more than a year.

The tiny homes will be able to house 25 veterans. There are also plans in place for Phase Two, where crews will build more duplexes to house an additional 16 veterans.

The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is behind the construction of the neighborhood but has faced challenges in building the homes, such as not enough funding or not enough helping hands.

The executive director who is in charge of this project said one tiny house cost more than $30,000 to build.

Because of the challenges, construction was paused for two months last year.

But this past weekend, at least 30 plumbers and electricians got the project running again.

Along with the plumbing and electrical work, wood from the original Myrtle Beach Boardwalk will be used for fencing around the houses.

“It’s going to continue to stay here in Myrtle Beach. That’s where the wood has been here for a long time and we are working to keep it here and put in use,” said Scott Deulebohn, the executive director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center.

Deulebohn said the more helping hands they get, the closer they can get to their goal of finishing up by the end of April.

“We’re relying a lot on the community to help us out so timing is taking a little longer but it has been amazing to see all the groups that have come out here just offering a whole day or a weekend,” said Deulebohn.

Duelebohn works closely with veterans and has seen the need for veteran housing increase.

“We have two veterans sleeping on the couch because we don’t have any room and a lot of the other shelters are full right now,” said Duelebohn.

The 2021 South Carolina homelessness report shows one-quarter of people who received homeless services from October 2019 to September 2020 self-identified as a veteran.

Dulebohn said the tiny home project is just one solution to help but more needs to be done to make sure that veterans have a roof over their heads.

Project managers are aiming to expand the project and bring tiny home communities to Georgetown County and Tabor City.

For the tiny homes in Myrtle Beach, once the plumbing and electrical work is completed, the city of Myrtle Beach will conduct an inspection. That inspection could happen at the end of this week.

