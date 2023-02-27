Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coal miner dies in southern West Virginia, governor says

William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release.
William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release.(Max Pixel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THACKER, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner has died in an incident in a southern West Virginia mine, Gov. Jim Justice said.

William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release. Mapes had 53 years of mining experience and was working as a contractor for LSM Contracting near Central Appalachian Mining LLC’s Grapevine South Surface Mine in Mingo County, along the Kentucky border, Justice said Sunday in a news release.

The statement said Mapes was “fatally injured” but did not include details of the incident.

It was the first reported U.S. coal mining fatality of the year. There were at least 10 coal mining-related deaths nationwide last year, including four in West Virginia and two each in Kentucky and Pennsylvania, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingston Resorts recently completed a 65 million dollar renovation, and a highlight-- Black...
New brewery tops off $65M renovation at Myrtle Beach-area resort
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
1 hurt, vehicle overturns in Myrtle Beach-area crash
Overturned crash closes all lane in Forestbrook area
All lanes reopen after overturned crash in Forestbrook area

Latest News

.
Rally for Ukraine held in Market Common
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shake...
Yellen visits Ukraine, underscores US economic support
Vice President Kamala Harris made her third visit to the Palmetto State in the last nine months...
Vice President Harris visits SC to talk internet expansion
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company
A computer-run, modular device that customizes drug infusions for individual patient's is seen...
Feds promise to trim backlog of health care investigations