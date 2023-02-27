Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Biden, Harris host reception celebrating Black History Month

FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic National Committee winter meeting, Feb. 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is set to host a White House reception Monday to recognize and celebrate Black History Month.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are scheduled to give remarks in the East Room.

In a proclamation on National Black History Month signed Jan. 31, Biden said they celebrate the legacy of Black Americans and their power to lead and overcome, which has helped the nation become a more fair and just society.

He cited efforts by the administration to advance equity, including in the areas of housing, infrastructure and diversity in government.

“This country was established upon the profound but simple idea that all people are created equal and should be treated equally throughout their lives,” the proclamation stated. “It is an idea America has never fully lived up to, but it is an idea we have never fully walked away from either.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kingston Resorts recently completed a 65 million dollar renovation, and a highlight-- Black...
New brewery tops off $65M renovation at Myrtle Beach-area resort
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
1 hurt, vehicle overturns in Myrtle Beach-area crash
Overturned crash closes all lane in Forestbrook area
All lanes reopen after overturned crash in Forestbrook area

Latest News

.
Rally for Ukraine held in Market Common
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shake...
Yellen visits Ukraine, underscores US economic support
Vice President Kamala Harris made her third visit to the Palmetto State in the last nine months...
Vice President Harris visits SC to talk internet expansion
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company
A computer-run, modular device that customizes drug infusions for individual patient's is seen...
Feds promise to trim backlog of health care investigations