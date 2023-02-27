Submit a Tip
Average gas price in Myrtle Beach falls again, dips below $3

The department chair of petroleum engineering at Texas Tech says crude oil costs may not always be why we pay more at the pump.(KCBD, Aric Mitchell)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of gas in Myrtle Beach has fallen again, according to new data from GasBuddy.

The company said the average gas price of $2.96 per gallon was determined after a survey of nearly 200 gas stations in the area. That’s down just over 10 cents from a week ago and over 30 cents lower than last month.

The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in South Carolina also dipped below the $3-mark over the last week, falling 4.5 cents over last week’s average.

GasBuddy, which conducts a weekly survey of some 3,000 gas stations statewide, found the average price per gallon was $2.97, down 27.1 cents from this time last month and down 48.3 cents down from this time last year.

“Some nine out of 10 states saw declines over the last week, so the drops are showing up for most across the country,” GasBuddy’s Head Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan said. “For the weeks ahead, tradition tells us to expect prices to move up eventually, but that could be at least be partially offset by inflationary data that continues to be hotter than expected, leading to anxiety that the Fed will boost interest rates and cooling the economy and oil demand considerably.”

Prices in South Carolina ranged from $2.65 to $3.59, a spread of 94 cents.

