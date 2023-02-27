2 Horry County police officers to receive ’Lifesaving Awards’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Horry County police officers will be recognized Tuesday for life-saving actions taken on the job.

The Rod Cross of South Carolina will present American Red Cross Lifesaving Awards for Professional Responders to Horry County Police Officer Joseph Dodd and Officer Rick Crouse.

This award is presented to individuals or team of individuals who saves or sustains a life by using skills and knowledge learned in an American Red Cross Training Services course while on duty.

“We are honored to award the Red Cross Lifesaving Award to two officers with the Horry County Police Department,” the Red Cross said in a statement. “Officer Joseph Dodd saved an individual’s life who was drowning in July of last year in Myrtle Beach. We are also honored to recognize Officer Rick Crouse who provided CPR and administered Narcan to an unresponsive male on the beach last year.”

The presentation will be held in the Oceanside Village Community Center at 11 a.m.

