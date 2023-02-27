2 face additional charges connected to human trafficking scheme at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people already facing charges in a human trafficking scheme now have more charges added to their records.

State Law Enforcement Division announced on Monday that agents charged Brittany Rutledge-Jackson, 25, and Lashon Ladson, 37, both from Longs, with trafficking persons.

The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 16, 2022.

An affidavit shows that Rutledge-Jackson and Ladson took advantage of a homeless woman who was addicted to drugs and used her in the scheme.

The documents state the suspects purchased a hotel room at the Comfort Suites Hotel on Frontage Road East, off Highway 501, and posted commercial sex ads featuring the victim.

“The defendant knew that L.D. (the victim) was being exploited for narcotics through force, fraud and coercion and that she did not want to engage in commercial sex,” the affidavit states.

According to the documents, Rutledge-Jackson and Ladson took all of the money gained from the commercial sex acts that the victim completed.

The two suspects, along with Kwame Vereen, were arrested back in October and charged with incidents that occurred in September at the Comfort Suites Hotel. All three were charged with trafficking in persons under the age of 18.

Ladson and Vereen were also charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Rutledge-Jackson and Ladson are currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Vereen was released on Feb. 1, 2023 after posting bond.

The case is being prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

If you are a victim of human trafficking or see something suspicious, you’re asked to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text 233733.

