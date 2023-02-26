Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sandy Chants make history, win 2 matches over nationally-ranked foes

Sandy Chants make history, win 2 matches over nationally-ranked foes
Sandy Chants make history, win 2 matches over nationally-ranked foes(Keiona Houser / CCU Digital Team)
By Coastal Carolina Athletics
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Coastal Carolina beach volleyball team made program history on Sunday at the Seminole Beach Bash, as the Sandy Chants defeated not one but two nationally-ranked programs in No. 13 Cal Poly and No. 20 Washington by identical scores of 3-2. The two wins were the first-ever over a nationally-ranked program in school history.

With the wins, the Chants moved to 2-33 overall versus nationally-ranked opponents in the program’s eight-year history.

On the weekend, the Chanticleers finished 2-2 overall versus four nationally-ranked teams at the Seminole Beach Bash in No. 2 Florida State, No. 16 FIU, No. 13 Cal Poly, and No. 20 Washington.

Match 1: Coastal Carolina 3, No. 13 Cal Poly 2

In the Chants’ first match of the day, it all came down to the final bout. With the score tied at 2-2, the team of Emma Gonzalez and Celia Ryan picked up a 15-11 third-set win on court No. 5 to give their team a 3-2 match win over No. 13 Cal Poly.

CCU opened the match with a 21-18, 21-18 win on court No. 4 from the duo of Raychel Ehlers and Madison Allred only to see the Mustangs even the match up at 1-1 with a 21-19, 21-16 victory over the Chants on court No. 2.

Cal Poly took a 2-1 match lead with a 21-19, 21-16 win on court No. 1 to set up the comeback bid for the Chants.

It started on court No. 3, as the team of Madie Lichty and Sarlota Svobodova held on for a 21-18, 21-18 win to tie the match up at 2-2 before the Chants clinched the win with the victory on court No. 5.

Match 2: Coastal Carolina 3, No. 2 Washington 2

After winning their first-ever match over a nationally-ranked team in the first match of the day, the Sandy Chants doubled down in the second contest, posting a 3-2 win over No. 20 Washington to end the season-opening tournament.

This time the Chants took the early match lead, as the team of Ellie Hanford and Irena Drobnjak scored a 21-14, 21-15 win on court No. 2.

After the Huskies tied the match up at 1-1 with a win on court No. 1, the Sandy Chants answered with back-to-back wins on courts No. 3 and 4 to steal the win over Washington.

CCU’s duo of Lichty and Svobodova put the Chants back on top at 2-1 with a 21-19, 22-20 win on court No. 3, while the team of Ehlers and Allerd followed with a 21-19, 25-23 victory on court No. 4 to seal the win.

The Huskies would hold on for a three-set 21-12, 21-23, 15-9 win on court No. 5 to put the final score at 3-2.

Coastal (2-2) will return to the sand next weekend to compete at the DUUUVAL Duals hosted by the University of North Florida on March 3-4 in Jacksonville, Fla.

Results

Match 1: Coastal Carolina 3, No. 13 Cal Poly 2

1. Jayelin Lombard/Piper Ferch (Cal Poly) def. Martine Kragholm/Sarah Riedell (CCU) – 21-18, 21-15

2. Piper Naess/Izzy Martinez (Cal Poly) def. Irena Drobnjak/Ellie Hanford (CCU) – 21-19, 21-16

3. Madie Lichty/Sarlota Svobodova (CCU) def. Addie Bounds/Delaney Peranich (Cal Poly) – 21-18, 21-18

4. Madison Allred/Raychel Ehlers (CCU) def. Emma Zuffelato/Kalee Graff (Cal Poly) – 21-18, 21-18

5. Emma Gonzalez/Celia Ryan (CCU) def. Margo Smith/Erika Foreman (Cal Poly) – 21-16, 18-21, 15-11

Order of Finish: 4, 2, 1, 3, 5

Match 2: Coastal Carolina 3, No. 20 Washington 2

1. Chloe Loreen/Natalie Robinson (Wash) def. Martine Kragholm/Sarah Riedell (CCU) – 21-16, 21-15

2. Irena Drobnjak/Ellie Hanford (CCU) def. Piper Monk-Heidrich/Kendall Mather (Wash) – 21-14, 21-15

3. Madie Lichty/Sarlota Svobodova (CCU) def. Paloma Bowman/Mary Sinclair (Wash) – 21-19, 22-20

4. Madison Allred/Raychel Ehlers (CCU) def. Hannah Yerex/Scarlett Dahl (Wash) – 21-19, 25-23

5. Shannon Gormally/Teagan Defalco (Wash) def. Emma Gonzalez/Celia Ryan (CCU) – 21-12, 21-23, 15-9

Order of Finish: 2, 1, 3, 4, 5

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Kingston Resorts recently completed a 65 million dollar renovation, and a highlight-- Black...
New brewery tops off $65M renovation at Myrtle Beach-area resort
Pepsi is investing $15 million into this new 165,000 square-foot distribution hub which sits...
Pepsi breaks ground on new Horry County bottling facility
1 hurt, vehicle overturns in Myrtle Beach-area crash
Coroner: 20-year-old killed in Conway motorcycle crash

Latest News

Sandy Chants open play at Seminole Beach Bash
South Carolina guard Kierra Fletcher (41) shoots over Georgia guard Diamond Battles (3) as...
Gamecocks women take down Georgia Bulldogs, secures perfect regular season, 73-63
Coastal softball uses long ball to win two games on Saturday
Coastal softball uses long ball to win two games on Saturday
Coastal Baseball breaks out the bats in 14-5 win over Creighton
Coastal baseball breaks out the bats in 14-5 win over Creighton