Historic “General Lee” Charger remake damaged in Taney County, Mo. crash

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A remake of one of the most memorable cars in television was involved in a crash in Taney County Sunday.

According to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, the crash happened on Historic 165 Highway around 1:30 p.m.

Two occupants in the car were evaluated and taken to the hospital.

