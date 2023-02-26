Gamecocks women take down Georgia Bulldogs, secures perfect regular season, 73-63

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first quarter started with both teams keeping up and the scores being tied back to back.

The quarter ended in favor of the Gamecocks with a score of 22-19.

#Gamecocks lead Georgia 22-19 after one.



Laeticia Amihere making her presence known, scoring the last two buckets of the quarter for the lead. She’s got six, Aliyah Boston leads USC with 11. — Julia Westerman (@JuliaWesterman) February 26, 2023

South Carolina ended the second quarter on a 10-2 run and was in the lead with 35 points. The team showed great ball movement which lead to a bucket with only under 7 mins left in the quarter.

The third quarter ended with a score of 57-46. Zia Cooke got 12 and Boston had 15 points in the quarter.

#Gamecock women complete an undefeated regular season with a 73-63 win over Georgia. They also clinch the SEC championship earning the top seed in the conference tourney. — Rick Henry (@RickHenry10) February 26, 2023

The Gamecocks have ended their regular season undefeated after winning the game against Georgia, 73-63.

No. 1 South Carolina has secured their perfect regular season and now goes on to play in the SEC championship games which start on Wednesday in Greenville, S.C.

𝓕𝓲𝓷...❤️



Gamecocks close out the 2022-23 regular season undefeated!! pic.twitter.com/psaNs4rrYl — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) February 26, 2023

29-0.



The first undefeated regular season in program history becomes a reality #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/BU8rsOJJHK — Julia Westerman (@JuliaWesterman) February 26, 2023

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Today No.1 South Carolina is taking on the Georgia Bulldogs in a sold-out game at Colonial Life Arena.

Tipoff is at noon on ESPN2.

The last time the two teams met in a match South Carolina won 68-51 after trailing by three at halftime.

Another win would extend South Carolina’s nation-leading win streak to 35 games and its home win streak to 41.

The regular season ends here — Georgia at No. 1 South Carolina. #Gamecocks can complete the first undefeated regular season in program history with a win.



Game time. pic.twitter.com/eyY01X5hv6 — Julia Westerman (@JuliaWesterman) February 26, 2023

With Thursday’s win in Tennessee, South Carolina claimed at least a share of its seventh SEC Regular-Season Championship in the last 10 seasons.

If the Gamecocks win today the team would outright be champions.

Gamecocks Kierra Fletcher, Victaria Saxton, Laeticia Amihere, Brea Beal, Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, and Olivia Thompson will be honored prior to the game in a pregame ceremony.

And all ❤️ to the families of our amazing seniors, too! pic.twitter.com/2Wwh5tt2GR — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) February 26, 2023

