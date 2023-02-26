Submit a Tip
Gamecocks women take down Georgia Bulldogs, secures perfect regular season, 73-63

South Carolina guard Kierra Fletcher (41) shoots over Georgia guard Diamond Battles (3) as...
South Carolina guard Kierra Fletcher (41) shoots over Georgia guard Diamond Battles (3) as forward Javyn Nicholson looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.((AP Photo/Nell Redmond))
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The first quarter started with both teams keeping up and the scores being tied back to back.

The quarter ended in favor of the Gamecocks with a score of 22-19.

South Carolina ended the second quarter on a 10-2 run and was in the lead with 35 points. The team showed great ball movement which lead to a bucket with only under 7 mins left in the quarter.

The third quarter ended with a score of 57-46. Zia Cooke got 12 and Boston had 15 points in the quarter.

The Gamecocks have ended their regular season undefeated after winning the game against Georgia, 73-63.

No. 1 South Carolina has secured their perfect regular season and now goes on to play in the SEC championship games which start on Wednesday in Greenville, S.C.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Today No.1 South Carolina is taking on the Georgia Bulldogs in a sold-out game at Colonial Life Arena.

Tipoff is at noon on ESPN2.

The last time the two teams met in a match South Carolina won 68-51 after trailing by three at halftime.

Another win would extend South Carolina’s nation-leading win streak to 35 games and its home win streak to 41.

With Thursday’s win in Tennessee, South Carolina claimed at least a share of its seventh SEC Regular-Season Championship in the last 10 seasons.

If the Gamecocks win today the team would outright be champions.

Gamecocks Kierra Fletcher, Victaria Saxton, Laeticia Amihere, Brea Beal, Aliyah Boston, Zia Cooke, and Olivia Thompson will be honored prior to the game in a pregame ceremony.

