First responders take field at Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Tournament

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement and first responders from across the Grand Strand threw down on the diamond for a good cause.

The annual Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Tournament was held at Pelicans Ballpark on Saturday. The event was presented by the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, WMBF News and 707 Indoor Shooting Range.

“It’s a big softball game,” said John Fullwood, an officer with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. “Not everybody is good, but we can play.”

Participating agencies included the MBPD as well as the Horry County Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue, North Myrtle Beach Fire Department, North Myrtle Beach Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

All proceeds from the event will go towards SOS Care and Horry County Project Lifesaver, a nonprofit organization that works with first responders to provide equipment to help save lives for at-risk people who go missing.

“You just don’t want to lose somebody,” said Monique Clement, a coordinator with Project Lifesaver. “We don’t want somebody to wander off and not know the programs here and at least try it.”

The money from the event will be used to provide free tracking bracelets for families who cannot otherwise afford them. Clement added that 72 families in Horry County have benefited from having the bracelets.

“I got into public safety and law enforcement especially because I wanted to help people. I wanted to do something bigger with a big team,” said Fullwood.

Due to the weather, the event had to shift into a home run derby competition instead of games in the early morning. Things eventually shifted to regular games as the weather improved in the afternoon and evening hours.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department ultimately came out on top after a long day on the field, outlasting Horry County Fire Rescue 29-23 in the finals.

First responders take field at Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Tournament
