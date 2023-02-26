FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are on the rebound this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a cooler Saturday, temperatures are going to be on the rebound this week

TODAY

For folks heading off to church, make sure you give yourself some extra. We’re tracking patchy fog this morning that will clear up by 10am. Clouds are going to continue to stick around, however we will have some gradually clearing this afternoon. Temperatures are going to be a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Another cloudy day in the Pee Dee (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Clouds are going to continue to break apart this evening. By midnight, we’ll have mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURES ON THE REBOUND

Thanks to the winds coming out from the south, we’re going to see another warmer trend of temperatures this week. For Monday, we’ll have mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s in the Grand Strand and upper 70s further inland. Sunshine and temperatures in the 70s continues throughout the week

Temperatures are on the rebound (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

We’re going to stay dry for most of the week. Our next chance arrives by the end of the work week. A strong cold front will push through area on Friday but it’s still too early to tell the exact timing and impacts. Our certified most accurate First Alert weather team will keep you updated with the latest details.

Our next storm system (WMBF)

