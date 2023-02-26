Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

CDC issues warning about increase of drug-resistant bacteria

CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.
CDC has issued a warning over an increase in a drug-resistant bacteria.(CDC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people about the rising threat of a drug-resistant bacteria.

CDC officials say the bacteria is called shigella and infections from it can cause a fever, abdominal cramping and other serious stomach problems.

While typically shigellosis affects young children, the CDC says it has started to see more antimicrobial-resistant infections in adult populations including men who have sex with men, people experiencing homelessness, international travelers and people living with HIV.

The CDC says there are limited antimicrobial treatments available for these particular drug-resistant strains.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Kingston Resorts recently completed a 65 million dollar renovation, and a highlight-- Black...
New brewery tops off $65M renovation at Myrtle Beach-area resort
Pepsi is investing $15 million into this new 165,000 square-foot distribution hub which sits...
Pepsi breaks ground on new Horry County bottling facility
1 hurt, vehicle overturns in Myrtle Beach-area crash
Coroner: 20-year-old killed in Conway motorcycle crash

Latest News

First responders take field at Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Tournament
First responders take field at Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Tournament
First responders take field at Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Tournament
First responders take field at Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Tournament
Temperatures are on the rebound
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are on the rebound this week
U.S. First Lady Jill Biden, right, reacts during a visit to a U.S. President's Emergency Plan...
Jill Biden sees East Africa drought up close, seeks more aid