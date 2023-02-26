Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

$2 million Powerball ticket purchased in NC

Powerball
Powerball
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - One person won big in the Powerball drawing Saturday night in North Carolina.

The lucky winner purchased a ticket at the Speedway on East Caswell Street in Wadesboro.

The $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win a $1 million prize, and since it was a Power Play ticket, the prize doubled to $2 million. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

Since no one won the jackpot Saturday, it has now climbed to $131 million as an annuity or $66.9 million in cash, for Monday’s drawing.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Kingston Resorts recently completed a 65 million dollar renovation, and a highlight-- Black...
New brewery tops off $65M renovation at Myrtle Beach-area resort
Pepsi is investing $15 million into this new 165,000 square-foot distribution hub which sits...
Pepsi breaks ground on new Horry County bottling facility
1 hurt, vehicle overturns in Myrtle Beach-area crash
Coroner: 20-year-old killed in Conway motorcycle crash

Latest News

First responders take field at Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Tournament
First responders take field at Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Tournament
First responders take field at Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Tournament
First responders take field at Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Tournament
Temperatures are on the rebound
FIRST ALERT: Temperatures are on the rebound this week
Through the SC Bar Young Lawyer Division’s Cinderella Project, young girls can shop for gently...
‘Cinderella Project’ helps make memories that will last a lifetime affordable