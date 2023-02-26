1 hurt, vehicle overturns in Myrtle Beach-area crash

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in the Myrtle Beach area on Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the two-vehicle wreck happened in the area of Highway 17 Bypass and Queens Harbour Boulevard. Crews were called to the scene at around 6:40 p.m.

One of the vehicles involved also overturned, officials said.

As of around 7:15 p.m., HCFR said lanes of traffic have also been shut down. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The person hurt was taken to a hospital. No additional details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

