WATCH LIVE: 2023 Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement and first responders from across the Grand Strand are throwing down on the diamond for a good cause Saturday.

The annual Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Tournament is being held at Pelicans Ballpark, presented by the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, WMBF News and 707 Indoor Shooting Range.

All proceeds from the event will go towards SOS Care and Horry County Project Lifesaver, a nonprofit organization that works with first responders to provide equipment to help save lives.

Agencies scheduled to participate include the Horry County Police Department, Horry County Fire Rescue, Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Myrtle Beach Police Department, Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire Rescue, North Myrtle Beach Fire Department, North Myrtle Beach Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Due to the weather, the event had to shift into a home run derby competition instead of games in the early morning. In a statement, the Pelicans said they are hoping to be able to switch back to regular games later in the day, but that will depend on field conditions for the sake of player safety.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.