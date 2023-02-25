Silver Alert issued for missing Scotland County woman with dementia

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - North Carolina officials issued a Silver Alert late Friday for a woman with dementia.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons said 70-year-old Brenda Douglas Covington was last seen at her home on Highland Road in Laurinburg.

She’s described as being around 5′6″ and 150 pounds. Covington was also last seen wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans, a white hat, blue framed glasses and blue sneakers.

Authorities added that Covington left her home on foot, but it’s unclear what direction she headed off to.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 843-997-1704.

