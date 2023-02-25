Pepsi breaks ground on new Horry County bottling facility

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pepsi Bottling Ventures is expanding to a new location in Horry County off Water Tower Road.

“I’m happy our team here in the Palmetto State will have a new place to call home very soon,” said Derek Hill, CEO of Pepsi Bottling Ventures.

Since 2009, Pepsi Bottling Ventures has been working out of a warehouse in Conway off Highway 501, employing over 145 workers.

The new $15 million, 165,000-square foot facility will allow the company to hire on nearly 30 more employees to its only South Carolina location.

“Pepsi has been in Horry County for 75 years. And in Conway, everyone knew where the Pepsi plant was, it was part of our community and it still is and that is a victory worth celebrating,” said state Sen. Greg Hembree.

Pepsi Bottling Ventures is one of the first tenants to invest in the 40-acre Palmetto Coast Industrial Park, giving truck drivers easier access to distribution routes by using Highway 31 or Highway 17.

North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley says she’s excited about expanding to the area and is hopeful to bring more industrial jobs to Horry County.

“We are delighted that Pepsi will be the first tenant in our industrial park,” she said. “The role Pepsi will play in this industrial park and in our community.”

Local and state leaders say it was a team effort to keep Pepsi here in Horry County which manufactures bottles for Pepsi, Aquafina, Lipton, Gatorade, and Starbucks.

“Pepsi is already growing and that is what Horry County is doing so we fit together good,” said Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner.

Work at the construction site is already underway, while the old facility is expected to be sold.

Hill said he’s excited about this new chapter for Pepsi and growing their relationship with Horry County.

“This is a new beginning for us to live out our vision of growing for good and staying connected to the needs of our people and customers in our community,” he said.

The new Pepsi Bottling Ventures site is expected to open by the end of 2023.

