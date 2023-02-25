New first responder memorial opens in downtown Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A new monument part of the Pee Dee is honoring the lives of fallen first responders.

The memorial located in downtown Florence was recently completed nearly five years after seven officers were shot in a 2018 ambush in the Vintage Place subdivision. Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway were both killed as a result of the shooting.

In total, 28 names make up the memorial ranging from police, fire and EMS. The names also date back to 1881 and extend to just last year in order to include Florence County EMS Paramedic Sara Weaver.

Weaver was killed in the line of duty after being hit by a car while helping a patient at a crash scene.

”It’s pretty tough but I think that it’s a really nice reminder to everybody else how important those first responders were to us,” said Maj. Kate Smith, a training officer with Florence County EMS. “It’s sad that we got to have something like this. But at the same time, it’s a nice reminder to be able to go someplace and remember those folks and let everybody else now what haven’t forgotten about them.”

Former Florence Police Chief and current county councilman Waymon Mumford said the monument is a symbol of solidarity across the community.

“We wanted to have something here so the community and people who travel this area will see what we’ve done, what they’ve done and go forward with it. Because all of us are in this together,” he said.

