New brewery tops off $65M renovation at Myrtle Beach-area resort

By Julia Richardson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Kingston Resorts recently completed a $65 million renovation with one big highlight: Black Drum Brewing.

The brewery, which opened earlier this month, features 40 beers on tap along with authentic Carolina barbecue and seafood.

Kingston Resorts Managing Director Bob Barenberg called Black Drum Brewing the “pinnacle of Kingston Resorts,” highlighting its ocean view.

“Whether you try it, don’t try it, whatever, you’re always going to like the view,” said Barenberg.

Kingston Resorts is a mixed-use facility, featuring condos, hotels and other amenities. According to Barenberg, the brewery has attracted all types of visitors.

“Craft beer is very very popular right now, and we’re featuring craft beers from the Carolinas,” the said. “Everything we have here at Black Drum Brewing is Carolinas-based. Small breweries, large breweries, microbreweries, we represent them all here. And they have a following.”

The brewery’s guests give it good reviews, saying they not only like the food and beer but also enjoy the atmosphere.

