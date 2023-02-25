Mayor: Main sections of Surfside Beach Pier completed, project entering final steps

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly seven years after its predecessor was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, the new Surfside Beach Pier is closer to being open to the public.

In an update posted Saturday, Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer said the main sections of the pier are completed and a temporary trestle is being removed.

He added that the project is now entering its final steps to completion.

“All the stakeholders are working together to get this project done,” Hellyer wrote. “There is still a lot of work to do before the opening.”

Hellyer told WMBF News earlier in the week that construction is expected to wrap up on April 16, but no grand opening date has been set.

The town’s pier committee is also working to finalize details before the pier’s opening, such as its operating hours and potential tenants.

Currently the Surfside Beach Diner and Painters Homemade Ice Cream are the only two tenants on the pier, leaving two spots to fill.

The pier committee and town council understand the first year of the pier being open is going to be a learning phase, which includes no admission for the pier in its first year.

