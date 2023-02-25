Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mayor: Main sections of Surfside Beach Pier completed, project entering final steps

Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer says the construction company plans to be done April 16th...
Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer says the construction company plans to be done April 16th handing the pier over to the town of Surfside Beach.(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly seven years after its predecessor was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, the new Surfside Beach Pier is closer to being open to the public.

In an update posted Saturday, Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer said the main sections of the pier are completed and a temporary trestle is being removed.

He added that the project is now entering its final steps to completion.

“All the stakeholders are working together to get this project done,” Hellyer wrote. “There is still a lot of work to do before the opening.”

Hellyer told WMBF News earlier in the week that construction is expected to wrap up on April 16, but no grand opening date has been set.

The town’s pier committee is also working to finalize details before the pier’s opening, such as its operating hours and potential tenants.

Currently the Surfside Beach Diner and Painters Homemade Ice Cream are the only two tenants on the pier, leaving two spots to fill.

The pier committee and town council understand the first year of the pier being open is going to be a learning phase, which includes no admission for the pier in its first year.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: 20-year-old killed in Conway motorcycle crash
It is not yet clear what the new charge is; however, jail records state a misdemeanor arrest...
New charge issued for accused killer Alex Murdaugh
Kingston Resorts recently completed a 65 million dollar renovation, and a highlight-- Black...
New brewery tops off $65M renovation at Myrtle Beach-area resort
CCU Football Media Day
Coastal Carolina announces 2023 football schedule
James Scott
Conway man, 79, accused of throwing gas on victim, attempting to set on fire

Latest News

Through the SC Bar Young Lawyer Division’s Cinderella Project, young girls can shop for gently...
‘Cinderella Project’ helps make memories that will last a lifetime, affordable
Myrtle Beach Pelicans Guns & Hoses 2023
WATCH LIVE: 2023 Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Tournament
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
Search for Tyler Doyle with continue as weather allows, SCDNR says
Clouds sticking around this weekend
FIRST ALERT: Cooler and cloudy weekend ahead