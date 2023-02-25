Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Gastonia man charged with DWI after crashing into train, fleeing scene

The incident happened early Friday morning, police documents say.
Eliezer Colon Garcia
Eliezer Colon Garcia(Gaston County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged early Friday morning after he crashed into a train and fled the scene, a police report shows.

According to the report, the Gastonia Police Department arrested 40-year-old Eliezer Colon Garcia around 3:30 a.m., approximately three hours after he allegedly crashed into the train.

Police documents reveal that Garcia hit the train near the intersection of East Ozark Avenue and Cox Road just before 12:30 a.m.

After the crash, he allegedly fled the scene and was later located on nearby Court Drive.

Garcia is charged with driving while impaired and hit-and-run/leaving a scene.

Jail records show he was booked into the Gaston County Jail where he remains.

