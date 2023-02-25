FIRST ALERT: Cooler and cloudy weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A weak low pressure system will bring light rain this morning and cooler temperatures this weekend

TODAY

A northeast wind will continue to blow on Saturday. The cooler northeast wind combined with overcast skies and a little mist and light rain at times will keep afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60. While these temperatures are considerably cooler than this week’s record breaking warmth, they are near normal for this time of the year.

Light rain this morning (WMBF)

TONIGHT

We are going to stay relatively dry tonight, however there is enough moisture to produce an isolated stray shower in the lower Grand Strand. Overall, we’re going to remain cloudy and we’ll start seeing fog develop late tonight through tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW

Milder weather returns once again on Sunday with clouds still sticking around and temperatures returning to the 60s to near 70. We will get a brief round of relief from the pollen for the weekend but it won’t last long.

Clouds sticking around this weekend (WMBF)

NEXT WEEK

A dry and warm stretch of weather returns for next week. Looking at the latest data, the forecast looks to have highs returning to the 70s through next week. Right now, rain chances are limited with a few showers late Thursday and into Friday. This means pollen will come back in full force, especially for the first half of the new work week.

Sunshine returns next week (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.