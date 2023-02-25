Coastal Carolina softball goes undefeated on day one of Chanticleer Showdown

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina softball team resumed its winning ways defeating UAlbany, 14-0, and Saint Joseph’s, 6-1, on day one of the Chanticleer Showdown at St. John Stadium on Friday.

The Chants scored a total of 20 runs in the two games, recording one home run, four doubles, one triple, and 17 RBIs.

Game 1: Coastal 14, UAlbany 0 (5 innings)

CCU was the first to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second inning after senior Diamond Williams smashed her second triple of the season to center field to drive in two RBIs and put CCU 2-0 up.

The Chants blew the game open in the bottom of the third inning, scoring 12 runs off five hits with the help of six walks, three wild pitches, and one throwing error by UAlbany. The inning was highlighted by a two-run single from Riley Zana, an RBI double by Maddie Jennings, and a two-run homer over the center field wall from Livi Payne to make the score 14-0.

With a comfortable lead, freshman Tori Miller entered the circle in the top of the fourth inning. Miller recorded one strikeout and gave up just one hit in her 2.0 innings of work to close out the game 14-0.

Senior Raelee Brabham (5-1) secured her fifth win of the season, recording five strikeouts and did not give up a single hit in her 3.0 innings of work in the circle.

Stellar offensive performances came from Zana (2-for-3, run, 2 RBIs), Delaney Keith (1-for-2, 2 runs), Iyanla De Jesus (1-for-1, run, RBI), Jennings (2-for-3, run, RBI), and Payne (1-for-1, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs).

Game 2: Coastal 6, Saint Joseph’s 1

The game remained tied at 0-0 throughout the first three innings but the Chanticleers struck first in the bottom of the fourth when Abbey Montoya doubled to center field, driving in Payton Ebersole to give the Chants the 1-0 lead.

The Hawks answered right back in the top of the fifth inning after Payton Baxter singled to left-center field, driving in an RBI to level the score at 1-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, it was the Chants’ turn to bat, as Keith got the ball rolling when she hit her first career triple to right-center field, which was immediately followed by a single from De Jesus to drive her home, putting CCU out in front 2-1.

Montoya continued the momentum for the Chanticleers after she drilled a single up the middle to drive in an RBI and put Coastal up 3-1.

In two consecutive at-bats, Payne singled to second base and Indya Smith crushed a double to left field, driving in two RBIs to make the score 5-1. This was followed by a double by Keirstin Roose to center field which drove in an RBI to end the fifth inning and ultimately give CCU the 6-1 win.

Sophomore Nicolette Picone (2-0) recorded her second win for the Chanticleers, denying the Hawks of any runs in 2.1 innings of work in the circle.

The Chants will return to St. John Stadium Saturday where they will face Saint Joseph’s and UAlbany at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET, respectively.

