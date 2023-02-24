Submit a Tip
WATCH: Full second day of Alex Murdaugh’s testimony at murder trial

Alex Murdaugh on the stand in court on Feb. 24, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh on the stand in court on Feb. 24, 2023.(Contributed)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WMBF) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh took the stand for a second day Friday, facing hours of cross-examination and new questions at his murder trial.

Murdaugh is charged in the 2021 deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

COMPLETE COVERAGE | The Murdaugh Trial

During his first day on the stand Thursday, he admitted that he lied to authorities about where he was the night Maggie and Paul died. However, he insisted he had nothing to do with their deaths.

On Friday, he continued to face cross-examination from the state and recalled the night Maggie and Paul were killed. He was also pressed on his alleged financial crimes, in which he repeatedly admitted to taking money that did not belong to him.

WMBF News streamed the entirety of Murdaugh’s Friday testimony on YouTube. The archived stream below is broken up into chapters that account for court recesses and other breaks during the testimony.

We also streamed the entirety of Murdaugh’s Thursday testimony.

He is expected to take the stand again when the trial resumes Monday morning.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

