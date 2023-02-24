WATCH: Full second day of Alex Murdaugh’s testimony at murder trial

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WMBF) - Disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh took the stand for a second day Friday, facing hours of cross-examination and new questions at his murder trial.

Murdaugh is charged in the 2021 deaths of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

During his first day on the stand Thursday, he admitted that he lied to authorities about where he was the night Maggie and Paul died. However, he insisted he had nothing to do with their deaths.

On Friday, he continued to face cross-examination from the state and recalled the night Maggie and Paul were killed. He was also pressed on his alleged financial crimes, in which he repeatedly admitted to taking money that did not belong to him.

He is expected to take the stand again when the trial resumes Monday morning.

