CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a crash involving a motorcycle in Conway on Friday.

The Conway Police Department said the two-vehicle wreck happened on the 2900 block of Church Street/Highway 501.

Two lanes of traffic were closed as of around 2:30 p.m., according to authorities.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.