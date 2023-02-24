Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Rare sight: Snow near Hollywood sign; LA gets first blizzard warning in 30-plus years

The Los Angeles area is getting its first blizzard warning since 1989 as snow falls near the Hollywood sign. (Source: KABC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - This is not something you see every day – or most decades, for that matter.

Aerial views in the Los Angeles area show snow near the Hollywood sign.

The mountains of Los Angeles County are getting their first blizzard warning since 1989.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning will be in place from 4 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday. The area is already under a winter storm warning.

The weather service forecasts up to 8 feet of snow at some of the highest elevations in Southern California, while lower elevations could see 6-12 inches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daeshaun Shammond Jacqui Page
Suspect entered room with key during armed robbery at Grand Strand resort
If county user fees are eliminated, property taxes may go up or services will be more limited,...
South Carolina weighs ‘Yankee tax’ on newcomer driving fees
Jeremiah Lowery
N.C. man moved kilos of heroin, cocaine, meth from Mexico to Robeson County
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Market Common attempted robbery caught of surveillance
Myrtle Beach police release ID of suspect shot during Market Common attempted robbery

Latest News

Police: 5 arrested after fight at Carolina Forest High School
Police: 5 arrested after fight at Carolina Forest High School
.
Coroner: Ohio toddler drowns in North Myrtle Beach
.
North Myrtle Beach Police Department holds fundraiser for students in Junior K9 Program
.
Horry County Sheriff's Office, ICE release statistics of immigration enforcement program
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits one-month mark