Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at Union County high school

The flag was displayed on a student’s vehicle on Thursday morning.
A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in the parking lot at Porter Ridge High School on Feb. 23.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday morning, a student at Porter Ridge High School captured a picture of another student flying a Confederate flag in the parking lot before school.

That picture created instant reaction and anger from several parents, who say the flag is a symbol of fear and hatred for people of color.

“To have my child go to school and pull into a parking lot, and that’s the first thing he sees when he’s just going to get an education, that really made me cry this morning,” one mother said.

This mother, who chose to stay anonymous, went on to say that the flag itself isn’t necessarily the issue, but rather the symbolism behind it and the fear that it can create.

“Some use it as a symbol of heritage. That’s their right, that’s their choice, freedom of speech,” she said. “But it also creates a lot of fear in people.”

A spokesperson with Union County Public Schools provided WBTV with the following statement regarding Thursday’s events:

“When Porter Ridge High School administrators were made aware of the flags, they responded immediately and spoke to the students involved. Following the conversation, the students removed the Confederate flags. The flags did not cause a disruption and there were no safety concerns.”

That spokesperson also said that there are no school policies that prohibit the flying of flags on school grounds.

The students involved were not disciplined, and removed the flags voluntarily after a conversation with administrators.

Related: Salisbury Confederate statue ‘Fame’ placed in new location

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Ohio toddler drowns in North Myrtle Beach
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina...
Innocent victims of high-speed chase crash file lawsuit against Horry County Police Department
Police: 5 arrested after fight at Carolina Forest High School
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
Day 28: Search for missing boater, Tyler Doyle, hits 4-week mark

Latest News

Highs in the 70s will drop to the 50s and 60s for the start of the weekend.
FIRST ALERT: Clouds & rain chances return for the weekend
Alex Murdaugh recalled finding the bodies of his wife and son on the family's hunting property,...
Day 24: Alex Murdaugh to face 2nd day of cross-examination
The proposed tax could force new residents to pay $250 for a new South Carolina drivers...
Newcomers to South Carolina could pay an extra $500 for driver’s licenses, registration
Police: 5 arrested after fight at Carolina Forest High School
Police: 5 arrested after fight at Carolina Forest High School
.
Newcomers to South Carolina could pay an extra $500 for driver’s licenses, registration