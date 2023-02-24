Newcomers to South Carolina could pay an extra $500 for driver’s licenses, registration

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- If you’re thinking about moving to South Carolina it could cost you more if a new proposed tax is imposed, specifically for those moving from out of state.

The proposed bill could require new residents moving from out-of-state to pay one-time fees, $250 for new driver’s licenses and $250 for vehicle registrations.

Senator Stephen Goldfinch proposed the bill and represents District 34 which includes Charleston, Georgetown and Horry County, some of the fastest-growing areas of the Palmetto State according to the U.S. census.

The census bureau also shows South Carolina has welcomed half a million new residents over the last decade.

If the bill is passed the funds could only go toward local infrastructure, public education and green space conservation.

Sen. Goldfinch said he doesn’t think the fee would prevent and deter anyone from making the move to South Carolina.

“I’m not trying to build a wall and this is not a fee against new residents it’s a fee for people to catch up with the rest of us,” said Sen. Goldfinch.

WMBF News spoke to several people who were from out of state and felt the extra fee was a little steep, especially for those forced to move due to their job.

Sen. Goldfinch said they’re looking into so exceptions to the fee.

South Carolina native Nathan Ward said if the tax option were ever put on the ballot he’d consider voting in favor of it mainly due to the state’s rapid growth.

“It’s an insignificant amount for the people who’d be moving here and if they wanna come here $500 is not gonna keep them away,” said Ward.

The Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday approved the proposal by an 11-6 vote.

It now heads to the Senate floor for debate and could be on the 2024 General Election ballot.

