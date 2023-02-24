‘I’ve learned so much’: Horry County Fire Rescue graduates 34 new first responders

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There will be nearly three dozen new first responders on the streets helping to keep the Horry County community safe.

Horry County Fire Rescue graduated 34 new first responders on Friday at the Horry County Museum.

For the past four months, the graduates have trained alongside fellow first responders to get them ready to respond to emergencies.

Gunter Bowling, the valedictorian of the Recruit Class 47, said he is constantly learning and growing so that he will be ready when the time comes to save lives.

“I’ve learned so much in the past four months in this fire academy and this is just the beginning,” Bowling said. “We’re starting to go out on the streets and learn even more from the people who have been doing it for years and take everything we can away from them.”

Bowling has called Horry County home for 10 years now, and said he’s excited and honored to serve the community.

“A lot of my friends work for the county, and they said it’s a great opportunity and I can just see the growth that is happening. This place is exploding, and I just think it’s a great place to be,” Bowling said.

The valedictorian said he will be joining the team at Fire Station 23, which is near Coastal Carolina University. Horry County Fire Rescue said it’s one of the busiest stations.

