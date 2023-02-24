Submit a Tip
Georgetown County first responders going door-to-door, providing smoke detectors to those in need

Georgetown County Fire and EMS will be providing 300 smoke detectors to a community in need on Saturday.
By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County Fire and EMS will be providing 300 smoke detectors to a community in need on Saturday.

Firefighters said that a working smoke detector could mean the difference between life and death.

”If the house catches fire I would like for it to go off and wake me up,” said Bertha Wilson, who has called Georgetown County home for around 70 years.

Wilson feels safe in her neighborhood, but in December she became more concerned about her safety when a house caught fire down the road. A woman was found dead inside.

That incident prompted local first responders to hand out smoke detectors and even help check those already installed.

”The smoke detectors are the number one thing at night time that can really make a difference in a life or death situation,” said Aaron Bostic, Assistant Fire Chief for Georgetown County Fire & EMS.

Bostic identified the surrounding neighborhood as needing a smoke detector inspection or installation. Wilson’s house was on the list.

“Now that I’m on my own. I don’t climb on the ladder to check,” she said. “I don’t even know how to check if they are working, I want things to work and to alert me.”

Data shows there have already been 11 fire-related deaths across nine incidents across the state so far this year.

Bostic says this weekend the goal is to give out all the smoke detectors.

Firefighters will be knocking on all the doors to help as people as they can. Wilson says she’s happy to see someone looking out for the most vulnerable in the community.

“Older people need to be looked after. It’s a lot in around Andrews and Georgetown. In their little communities that don’t have fire equipment like they need in the communities,” said Wilson.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

