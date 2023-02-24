FIRST ALERT: Clouds & rain chances return for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s time to take advantage of another day before the clouds and rain chances roll in this evening. Despite increasing clouds, Friday will be a nice day in the area.

TODAY

Partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-mid 60s this morning will turn to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. A cold front will pass through the afternoon hours shifting our winds out of the north. In return, highs will be comfortable today but not as warm the previous two days.

Partly cloudy skies give way to more clouds for this afternoon and into the evening. Rain chances return tonight and into the weekend. (WMBF)

We will top out in the mid 70s for the beaches and the upper 70s to near 80° for inland areas. It’s still warm for any outdoor plans and most of the day looks to be dry.

BRIEF RAIN CHANCE

Rain chances return to the forecast this evening and into the weekend. We will start off with just a few isolated showers near or after sunset.

The best rain chance arrives from 7 PM to 7 AM Friday night to Saturday morning. (WMBF)

Those chances will continue into the overnight hours and into Saturday as a weak storm system will move through the Carolinas.

We will hold onto light showers and drizzle for Saturday. It's not a washout. (WMBF)

Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be cooler for Saturday. The best rain chance arrives Saturday morning with light showers at 40%. We will hold onto areas of light showers and the chance of a drizzle through the first half of Saturday before rain chances fall to 20% Saturday afternoon. Highs Saturday will stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s due to the cold front & cloud cover.

Highs in the 70s will drop to the 50s and 60s for the start of the weekend. (WMBF)

Milder weather returns once again on Sunday with brighter skies and temperatures returning to the 60s to near 70. We will get a brief round of relief from the pollen for the weekend but it won’t be much.

NEXT WEEK

A dry and warm stretch of weather returns for next week. Looking at the latest data, the forecast looks to have highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s through next week. Right now, rain chances are limited with a few showers late Thursday and into Friday. This means pollen will come back in full force, especially for the first half of the new work week.

Expect that pollen to increase again next week. (WMBF)

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.