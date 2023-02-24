Day 29: Search for missing boater with continue as weather allows, SCDNR says

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for a missing 22-year-old boater continues into the fourth week.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the search for Tyler Doyle will continue on Friday as weather and sea conditions allow.

“In the search for Tyler Doyle on Thursday, units were met again with rough seas that didn’t get any better as the day progressed,” SCDNR said. “Volunteer search group Wings of Hope was unable to get out in the larger boat they set up.”

Friday’s forecast shows a possible weather window in the morning but also a northeast wind, which is not favorable for searching the area, SCDNR said.

The agency said the Civil Air Patrol flew a search pattern on Wednesday from the last sonar mark of interest, which overlapped water and land. The non-profit group. Wings of Hope continues to search with sonar, K9s and drones when weather permits.

Operations will continue as scheduled, with officers searching the ocean along with Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, said SCDNR.

Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 in the North Myrtle Beach area while he was heading out on his jon boat to go duck hunting. SCDNR said he was putting out duck decoys when seas were “rough and not conducive for a smaller vessel operation.” The agency said Doyle began having mechanical issues and the boat began taking on water.

SCDNR announced last week that his disappearance is being investigated as a hunting/boating accident.

The current and ocean conditions have led the search further up the Carolina coastline. SCDNR said some of Doyle’s belongings, including his waders and wallet, were found off the North Carolina coast.

Family and loved ones held a vigil on Sunday at the T. Craig Campbell Boat Landing in Little River where they thanked everyone who had volunteered to help find Doyle.

