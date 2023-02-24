Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Day 29: Search for missing boater with continue as weather allows, SCDNR says

Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last seen on Jan. 26 while duck hunting in the North Myrtle Beach area.(Source: Doyle Family/WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:41 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The search for a missing 22-year-old boater continues into the fourth week.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the search for Tyler Doyle will continue on Friday as weather and sea conditions allow.

“In the search for Tyler Doyle on Thursday, units were met again with rough seas that didn’t get any better as the day progressed,” SCDNR said. “Volunteer search group Wings of Hope was unable to get out in the larger boat they set up.”

Friday’s forecast shows a possible weather window in the morning but also a northeast wind, which is not favorable for searching the area, SCDNR said.

The agency said the Civil Air Patrol flew a search pattern on Wednesday from the last sonar mark of interest, which overlapped water and land. The non-profit group. Wings of Hope continues to search with sonar, K9s and drones when weather permits.

Operations will continue as scheduled, with officers searching the ocean along with Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, said SCDNR.

Doyle was last seen on Jan. 26 in the North Myrtle Beach area while he was heading out on his jon boat to go duck hunting. SCDNR said he was putting out duck decoys when seas were “rough and not conducive for a smaller vessel operation.” The agency said Doyle began having mechanical issues and the boat began taking on water.

RELATED COVERAGE | SCDNR says ‘no foul play suspected’ in case of missing boater Tyler Doyle

SCDNR announced last week that his disappearance is being investigated as a hunting/boating accident.

The current and ocean conditions have led the search further up the Carolina coastline. SCDNR said some of Doyle’s belongings, including his waders and wallet, were found off the North Carolina coast.

Family and loved ones held a vigil on Sunday at the T. Craig Campbell Boat Landing in Little River where they thanked everyone who had volunteered to help find Doyle.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Ohio toddler drowns in North Myrtle Beach
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina...
Innocent victims of high-speed chase crash file lawsuit against Horry County Police Department
Police: 5 arrested after fight at Carolina Forest High School
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
Day 28: Search for missing boater, Tyler Doyle, hits 4-week mark

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Coach seeks help for Loris AAU travel basketball team
Shooting three’s is the easy part for this AAU travel basketball team out of Loris, but coming...
‘It can get real expensive’: Coach seeks help for Loris AAU travel basketball team
.
North Myrtle Beach Police Department holds fundraiser for students in Junior K9 Program
.
Process underway to rehabilitate Myrtle Beach dunes left in rough shape after Hurricane Ian