Conway man, 79, accused of throwing gas on victim, attempting to set on fire

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man tried to set another man on fire, according to an arrest warrant.

Police arrested 79-year-old James Scott on Thursday.

An arrest warrant for Scott states that on Thursday along Hemingway Street, he threw gasoline on the victim while the victim was in his car.

Scott is then accused of trying to light the gasoline on fire.

The warrant shows Scott has made threats in the past to kill the victim.

He is charged with attempted murder. Jail records show no bail has been set for Scott.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.