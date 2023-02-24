Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Conway man, 79, accused of throwing gas on victim, attempting to set on fire

James Scott
James Scott(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man tried to set another man on fire, according to an arrest warrant.

Police arrested 79-year-old James Scott on Thursday.

An arrest warrant for Scott states that on Thursday along Hemingway Street, he threw gasoline on the victim while the victim was in his car.

Scott is then accused of trying to light the gasoline on fire.

The warrant shows Scott has made threats in the past to kill the victim.

He is charged with attempted murder. Jail records show no bail has been set for Scott.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner: Ohio toddler drowns in North Myrtle Beach
A three-vehicle crash with entrapment is causing traffic delays Wednesday in the Carolina...
Innocent victims of high-speed chase crash file lawsuit against Horry County Police Department
Police: 5 arrested after fight at Carolina Forest High School
Alex Murdaugh tearfully recalls the night he found his wife and son gunned down at their...
BLOG: Day 23: ‘I did lie’: Murdaugh admits he was at kennels before murders
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
Day 28: Search for missing boater, Tyler Doyle, hits 4-week mark

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Coach seeks help for Loris AAU travel basketball team
Alex Murdaugh recalled finding the bodies of his wife and son on the family's hunting property,...
LIVE: Day 24: Alex Murdaugh faces 2nd day of cross-examination
Cooler temperatures with a little light rain on Saturday.
FIRST ALERT: Damp and cooler for Saturday
Serious injuries reported in Conway motorcycle crash